trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

South Carolina woman dies after alligator attack near golf course lagoon

by AP - 07/04/23 6:48 PM ET
by AP - 07/04/23 6:48 PM ET

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman died Tuesday after she was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog near a golf course, authorities said.

The 69-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found dead in the Spanish Wells community of Hilton Head Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman was found at the edge of a lagoon bordering a golf course. An alligator appeared to be guarding the woman, interrupting emergency rescue efforts, the sheriff’s office said.

The alligator was safely removed and the woman’s body was recovered. An autopsy is pending.

The dog was found safe, said Major Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

This is the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County in the past year, sheriff’s officials said. An 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home in August 2022.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  4. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  5. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  6. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  7. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  8. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  9. US climate data pinpoints Monday as hottest recorded day on Earth
  10. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  11. Federal judge limits Biden administration contact with social media platforms
  12. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  13. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  14. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  15. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  16. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  17. Post-pandemic surge in evictions spotlights unequal housing crisis
  18. Federal court blocks Florida election law
Load more