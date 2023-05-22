trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors, including kingdom’s 1st female astronaut

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 05/22/23 4:24 PM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 05/22/23 4:24 PM ET
In this image from NASA TV, Ali al-Qarni, second from left, and Rayyanah Barnawi of Saudi Arabia, second right, have a drink alongside two cosmonauts in the International Space Station, Monday, May 22, 2023. The space station rolled out the welcome mat for the two Saudi visitors, including the kingdom's first female astronaut. (NASA TV via AP)
In this image from NASA TV, Ali al-Qarni, second from left, and Rayyanah Barnawi of Saudi Arabia, second right, have a drink alongside two cosmonauts in the International Space Station, Monday, May 22, 2023. The space station rolled out the welcome mat for the two Saudi visitors, including the kingdom’s first female astronaut. (NASA TV via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station rolled out the welcome mat Monday for two Saudi visitors, including the kingdom’s first female astronaut.

SpaceX’s chartered flight arrived at the orbiting lab less than 16 hours after blasting off from Florida. The four guests will spend just over a week there, before returning to Earth in their capsule.

The 270-mile-high (430-kilometer-high) docking puts the space station population at 11, representing not only Saudi Arabia and the U.S., but the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

UAE’s astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi greeted them dates, a traditional Arab welcome.

“This shows how space brings everyone together,” said Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher. “I’m going to live this experience to the max.”

Saudi fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni dedicated the visit to everyone back home. “This mission is not just for me and Rayyanah. This mission is also for the people with ambition and dreams.”

The Saudi government is picking up the multimillion-dollar tab for both of them.

John Shoffner, a Knoxville, Tennessee, businessman who started a sports car racing team, is paying his own way. Retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is their chaperone. She now works for Axiom Space, the Houston company that organized the 10-day trip, its second to the space station.

The company cited ticket prices of $55 million each for last year’s private trip by three businessmen, but won’t say how much the latest seats cost.

Only one other Saudi has flown before in space, a prince who rode on NASA’s shuttle Discovery in 1985.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  2. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  3. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  4. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  5. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  6. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  7. E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s CNN town hall remarks to defamation suit
  8. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  9. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  10. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  11. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  12. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  13. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  14. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  15. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  16. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  17. School may have violated students’ rights with book removals: Education ...
  18. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video