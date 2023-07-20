trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion

by AP - 07/20/23 6:04 AM ET
by AP - 07/20/23 6:04 AM ET
FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. A winning ticket has been sold in California for Wednesday's drawing on July 19, 2023, for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE – A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. A winning ticket has been sold in California for Wednesday’s drawing on July 19, 2023, for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest U.S lottery jackpot ever won.

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  2. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  3. GOP senators say Manchin bid would boost Trump, hurt Biden 
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP pauses to gauge Trump’s legal jeopardy
  6. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  7. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  10. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  11. Julie Johnson may make history as first openly LGBTQ lawmaker from South
  12. Gaetz says he’ll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  15. The key legal cases against Trump, explained
  16. Senate takes up controversial defense bill after House brawl
  17. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  18. GOP strategists say Trump’s rising legal problems could kneecap him against ...
Load more