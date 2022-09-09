trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Thousands of runners rally around US to ‘Finish Eliza’s Run’

by The Associated Press - 09/09/22 11:24 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/09/22 11:24 AM ET
A group of runners cross the Veteran’s Bridge as they return to Girls Preparatory School as they take part in “Finish Eliza’s Run” on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run. (Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Thousands of people in cities across the U.S. finished Eliza’s run Friday morning.

The runs were organized as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee. A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

The killing of the 34-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of two shocked people nationwide, and was particularly upsetting to women runners. An obituary described Fletcher as a “born athlete” who enjoyed spending time outside with husband and children.

Many female athletes fear working out alone, at night or in secluded places, and while crime statistics show such killings are exceedingly rare, many report being harassed or worse, even in well-populated areas.

In response, groups of runners decided to “Finish Eliza’s Run” in the pre-dawn darkness Friday morning, a week after her slaying. Many wore pink tops and purple shorts in her honor. Groups ran in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and many other cities and towns around the country. Hundreds logged their runs on a website dedicated to the event.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  2. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  3. Harris says she’s concerned about ...
  4. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  5. Poll finds Kelly locked in tight race ...
  6. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  7. Wall Street hits back at GOP in ESG ...
  8. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  9. Trump, DOJ submit candidates for ...
  10. Zelensky to headline US defense ...
  11. Charles pays tribute to queen, wishes ...
  12. As Biden stands by, Chinese hackers ...
  13. Trump special master ruling ...
  14. Hopes brighten for compromise on ...
  15. DOJ appeals special master ruling in ...
  16. Fat Leonard escape another blunder in ...
  17. Milley: Russian strategic objectives ...
  18. Officials say Bannon was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video