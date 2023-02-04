trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund

by The Associated Press - 02/04/23 6:13 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/04/23 6:13 PM ET
This undated photo provided by Ryan Wilson shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for skateboarding and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was fatally beaten by police during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023. (Courtesy of Ryan Wilson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted Friday. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”

The photos can be purchased on Thorne’s website for $30. Only 1,000 copies will be available for sale.

Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols’ memorial fund “to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding,” according to Thorne’s website.

Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy.

He died Jan. 10 after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation and beat him. Video released after pressure from Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.

Six officers have since been fired and five of them have been charged. One other officer has been suspended, but has not been identified.

___

An earlier version of this report incorrectly said six officers had been charged instead of five.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  2. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  3. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  4. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  5. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  6. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  7. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  8. Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international ...
  9. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  10. Pence: ‘We’ve got to have a conversation’ about reforming Social Security
  11. US works to recover debris, intel from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
  12. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
  13. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  14. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  15. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  16. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  17. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  18. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
Load more

Video

See all Video