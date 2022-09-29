trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Top leader of Episcopal Church tests positive for COVID-19

by The Associated Press - 09/29/22 4:50 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/29/22 4:50 PM ET
Michael Curry
FILE – Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, speaks outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, he said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “So far, I have mild symptoms, but I would appreciate your prayers for an uneventful and swift recovery,” he said in a statement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, said Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Curry, who in 2015 became the first African American leader of the denomination, said he will participate in upcoming events either remotely or through pre-recorded messages.

“So far, I have mild symptoms, but I would appreciate your prayers for an uneventful and swift recovery,” he said in a statement.

Curry, 69, described himself as “fully vaccinated and boosted.”

“I am grateful for the scientific advances of vaccines and antiviral treatments that help prevent serious illness and death,” he said. “I encourage you to talk to your doctor about receiving all vaccinations and boosters for which you are eligible.”

Among Curry’s recent high-profile appearances was a Sept. 21 service at Washington National Cathedral honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Curry delivered the homily.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  2. Trump resists request to declare ...
  3. Judge denies student debt ...
  4. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  5. DeSantis already a target as ...
  6. Judge says Trump can hold off on ...
  7. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  8. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
  9. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  10. Ron Johnson comes under heavy fire ...
  11. These nine House Republicans voted ...
  12. Second COVID booster effective at ...
  13. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  14. NY public officials criticize ...
  15. Putin raises stakes with Ukraine ...
  16. Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin ...
  17. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  18. How a GOP Congress could impact Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video