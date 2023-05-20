trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Trans girl misses Mississippi graduation after being told to dress like boy

by EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press - 05/20/23 5:41 PM ET
by EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press - 05/20/23 5:41 PM ET

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A transgender girl in Mississippi is not participating in her high school graduation ceremony because school officials told her to dress like a boy and a federal judge did not block the officials’ decision, an attorney for the girl’s family said Saturday.

Linda Morris, staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project, said the ruling handed down late Friday by U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport, Mississippi, “is as disappointing as it is absurd.”

“Our client is being shamed and humiliated for explicitly discriminatory reasons, and her family is being denied a once-in-a-lifetime milestone in their daughter’s life,” Morris said. “No one should be forced to miss their graduation because of their gender.”

The ACLU confirmed that the 17-year-old girl — listed in court papers only by her initials L.B. — would skip the Saturday ceremony for Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south of Jackson.

The student “has met the qualifications to receive a diploma,” according to Wynn Clark, attorney for the Harrison County School District.

The ACLU sued the district Thursday on behalf of the student and her parents after Harrison Central principal Kelly Fuller and school district superintendent Mitchell King told L.B. that she must follow the boys’ clothing rules. Graduating boys are expected to wear white shirts and black slacks, while girls are expected to wear white dresses.

L.B. had selected a dress to wear with her cap and gown. The lawsuit said L.B. had worn dresses to classes and extracurricular events throughout high school, including to a prom last year, and she should not face discriminatory treatment during graduation.

King told L.B.’s mother that the teenager could not participate in the graduation ceremony unless L.B. wears “‘pants, socks, and shoes, like a boy,’” according to the lawsuit.

Clark wrote in court papers Friday that taking part in a graduation ceremony is voluntary and not a constitutionally protected right for any student.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  2. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Russian official warns Western countries face ‘enormous risks’ if they ...
  5. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  8. The one person who could stop DeSantis isn’t Trump
  9. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  10. DeSantis requests the judge in Disney case be dismissed for perceived partiality
  11. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  12. Abortion battles fuel push against ballot measures
  13. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
  14. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  15. Bill Barr says classified documents probe could leave Trump ‘very exposed’
  16. Colorado GOP fears it’s ceding ground to Democrats
  17. These areas of the US at ‘elevated’ risk of blackouts this summer
  18. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video