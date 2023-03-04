trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm

by AMY TAXIN, Associated Press - 03/04/23 1:52 PM ET
by AMY TAXIN, Associated Press - 03/04/23 1:52 PM ET
A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, as buildings remain buried in several feet of snow from recent winter storms. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When his 17-year-old son and friend headed off for a 10-day trek in the Southern California mountains, Cesar Ramirez said he wasn’t too worried. The teens were avid hikers with ample foods in their backpacks, a tent and snowshoes, plus extensive training and aspirations to join the military.

But when the snow began pummeling the mountains east of Los Angeles by the foot-load and Ramirez lost contact with them through a tracking app, he called the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department. They dispatched a helicopter to the boys’ last known location, followed their foot tracks and spotted and rescued them. By then, Ramirez’s son had lost his jacket to the wind, and their tent had broken, the father said.

“They’ve told us, ‘We were already convinced we were going to die,’ ” said Ramirez, of Cypress, California.

The dramatic rescue came as California has struggled to dig out residents in mountain communities from as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow after back-to-back storms battered the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties including San Bernardino County, where the massive snowfall has closed roads, caused power outages, collapsed roofs and trapped residents in their homes for days.

San Bernardino County sheriff ’s Sgt. John Scalisesaid the boys were slightly hypothermic and lucky to be alive after huddling together for three nights to stay warm. He said they were well-prepared for the hike but not for the massive amounts of snow. “They knew there was weather. But I don’t think they expected the amount,” he said.

In a separate rescue operation further north in Inyo County, a man was found waving inside his partly snow-covered vehicle Thursday after the California Highway Patrol identified a cellphone ping linked to him and sent out a helicopter crew. He drove out from the community of Big Pine and was last heard from on Feb. 24, sheriff’s authorities in the county on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada said in a statement.

Another strong storm dumped more snow Saturday on Northern California mountain communities, and a winter storm warning was in effect through early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

In Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains, authorities have been working to clear roads and distribute food, water and blankets to snow-battered residents while the Red Cross has set up a shelter at a local high school. There is a slight chance of snow showers in the region on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Authorities have said some residents could be shut in for another week because of the challenges in clearing out so much snow.

Katy Curtis, who lives in the San Bernardino mountain community of Crestline, said she hiked with snowshoes for five miles (eight kilometers) to get a can of gasoline to a family trapped in their house to fuel a generator.

“I’m healthy, so I just thought, well, I can walk, and I did. But it was probably the longest day of my life,” said Curtis, adding the family had someone with medical needs. Cars are completely buried, and snow is piled up to the roof of her home. Curtis said.

“We’re just all so exhausted in every way,” she said.

___

Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento contributed to this report.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  2. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  3. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  4. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  5. Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband after 22 years
  6. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  7. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  8. Five takeaways from this year’s CPAC
  9. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  10. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  11. Trump frames 2024 as existential fight: ‘This is the final battle’
  12. Want to save the climate? Buy a coal mine
  13. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  14. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  15. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  16. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  17. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  18. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
Load more

Video

See all Video