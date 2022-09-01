trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

by The Associated Press - 09/01/22 11:44 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/01/22 11:44 AM ET

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season.

But the storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is centered about 960 miles (1,545 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph (4 kph). The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  2. Judge withholds ruling on special ...
  3. Republicans rage against ranked ...
  4. DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of ...
  5. Five ways student loan borrowers can ...
  6. Cook Political Report moves five ...
  7. Graham loses bid to avoid questioning ...
  8. Why don’t Jackson, ...
  9. Study links common asthma medication ...
  10. Fauci warns of ‘pretty bad flu ...
  11. Ultra-processed food linked with ...
  12. No, Trump didn’t declassify ...
  13. Biden leads Trump in hypothetical ...
  14. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes ...
  15. Democrats see opening to take down ...
  16. White House calls out ...
  17. Biden giving political prime-time ...
  18. Biden approval rating up 9 points ...
Load more

Video

See all Video