trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Truck driver indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly Oregon crash that killed 7 farmworkers

by CLAIRE RUSH, Associated Press - 05/30/23 9:38 PM ET
by CLAIRE RUSH, Associated Press - 05/30/23 9:38 PM ET

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The driver of the semitruck involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon earlier this month that left seven farmworkers dead has been indicted on charges of manslaughter, court documents show.

A grand jury in Marion County Court on Tuesday indicted Lincoln Smith, a 52-year-old truck driver from California, on 12 counts, including seven charges of manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

His court-appointed defense attorney, Tiffany Humphrey, said she couldn’t comment on the open case. The Marion County District Attorney’s office, which filed the charges against Smith, said it won’t comment on the case until it has concluded.

Smith was being held without bail in Marion County Jail, the sheriff’s office website showed.

On May 18, seven people died and four more were injured when Smith’s semitruck ran off I-5 and slammed into their van as it was parked on the roadside near Albany, in an agricultural area of the Willamette Valley in western Oregon. The van was carrying 11 agricultural laborers who were heading home after working in the harvest, the state’s farmworkers union said.

The Woodburn, Oregon-based union, PCUN, organized an online fundraiser that has raised over $70,000 to help support the families of the victims.

Smith was allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of a controlled substance and an inhalant, according to the indictment.

At his arraignment on May 19, a district attorney said he had refused a field sobriety test and was unable to focus and answer basic questions, the Salem Statesman Journal reported. The prosecutor also said Smith acknowledged taking speed the day before the crash and was in possession of methamphetamine, according to the paper.

Witnesses said the truck was weaving on and off the road before the collision, the paper reported.

The people who died were identified by Oregon State Police as: Eduardo Lopez, 31; Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez, 36; Josue Garcia Garcia, 30; Luis Enrique Gomez Reyes, 30; Javier Suarez, 58; Alejandra Espinoza Carpio, 39; and Juan Carlos Leyva Carrillo, 37.

Those with serious injuries have been identified as Maria Flores Martinez, 60; Hector Galindo, 45; and Jose Eduardo Solis Flores, 41. Adan Garcia Garcia, 40, suffered an injury police described as minor. Martinez, Galindo and Solis Flores were still at medical facilities receiving treatment as of last Monday, authorities said. State police on Tuesday didn’t have an update on their conditions.

The Mexican Consulate in Portland said all of those killed and injured were farmworkers of Mexican nationality. All but one were listed by police as living in Oregon cities near the crash.

The consulate also said it was assisting the families of the victims and guiding them through the process of transferring remains to Mexico. It added that it is still in close communication with law enforcement.

The crash is one of the deadliest in Oregon in recent years.

A head-on collision on a remote road in Harney County in eastern Oregon in August 2018 killed a family of seven, including five young children. Eight people died in total.

In December 2012, nine people died after a tour bus careened on an icy Interstate 84 and crashed through a guardrail, plunging several hundred feet down a steep embankment. The bus was carrying about 40 people when the accident occurred in an area near Pendleton called Deadman Pass.

Another crash in 1988, also near Albany on I-5, killed 7 people and injured 37 more. Two infants were among those killed in the fiery 23-vehicle pileup.

Albany lies between Salem and Eugene and is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Portland. I-5 is the main north-south interstate highway on the West Coast.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Debt ceiling live updates: Bipartisan support sends bill toward final House vote
  3. House gets debt ceiling bill over key procedural hurdle — with Democratic help
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  6. DeSantis: Trump’s ‘whole family moved to Florida under my governorship’
  7. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  8. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  9. Tuberville adviser resigns following military holds controversy
  10. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  11. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  12. DOJ has audio recording of Trump discussing classified document he took: CNN
  13. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  14. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  15. Greene says McCarthy will release Jan. 6 tapes to three more outlets
  16. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  17. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  18. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
Load more

Video

See all Video