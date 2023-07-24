trending:

U of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses

by AP - 07/24/23 7:29 PM ET
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s president has condemned antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses.

President Santa Ono sent an email to students saying the vandalism includes broken windows and “vile, homophobic, and anti-semitic” messages spray-painted onto both houses, including a swastika at one of the locations.

“These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community,” Ono wrote in the email.

Both houses are vacant for the summer.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is seeking tips about the vandalism. It said the vandalism is believed to have occurred early last week, news outlets reported.

“Hate has no home in the City of Ann Arbor,” the police department said in a news release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

