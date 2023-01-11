trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids

by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 5:28 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 5:28 PM ET
This artist rendering released on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by Universal Parks & Resorts, shows a mock-up of the planned theme park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas. (Universal Parks & Resorts via AP)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday.

The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release.

It is expected to be about a quarter of the size of the company’s large Orlando theme parks, according to Page Thompson, the company’s president of new ventures.

“Even though it may be smaller in terms of acreage than our other parks, the quality of it, the level, worthy of the Universal name,” Thompson said during a news conference in Frisco.

Universal Parks & Resorts recently purchased 97 acres (39 hectares), where the park and a 300-room hotel will be located, officials said.

Also on Wednesday, the company announced a new permanent entertainment experience in Las Vegas that will “bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales,” according to a news release from the company.

The company said this is the first time it has created “a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks.” The experience will occupy a 110,000-square foot (10,219-square meter) space. It will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre (8-hectare) expansion of the city’s AREA15 entertainment district, which opened to the public in 2020.

The company didn’t give a timetable for when the projects will be completed.

Universal Parks & Resorts, part of Comcast NBCUniversal, has theme parks around the world, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in the U.S. In 2021, the company opened a theme park in Beijing, becoming the company’s fifth park worldwide. There are also parks in Japan and Singapore.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  4. Pressure mounts on House GOP to punish Santos
  5. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  6. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  7. White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
  8. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  9. Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
  10. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
  11. Nation closing in on $31.4T borrowing limit 
  12. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
  13. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  14. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  15. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  16. Handful of McCarthy detractors get new top committee assignments
  17. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  18. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
Load more

Video

See all Video