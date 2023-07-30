trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there

by The Associated Press - 07/30/23 1:30 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 07/30/23 1:30 PM ET

A woman from New Hampshire who works for a nonprofit organization in Haiti and her young daughter have been reported as kidnapped as the U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered nonemergency personnel to leave there amid growing security concerns.

Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse for El Roi Haiti, and her daughter were kidnapped on Thursday, the organization said in a statement Saturday. El Roi, which runs a school and ministry in Port au Prince, said the two were taken from campus. Dorsainvil is the wife of the program’s director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” El Roi president and co-founder Jason Brown said in the statement. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement Saturday is it “aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti,” adding, “We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners.”

In its advisory Thursday, the department said that “kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens.”

It said kidnappings often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed.

Earlier this month, the National Human Rights Defense Network issued a report warning about an upsurge in killings and kidnappings and the U.N. Security Council met to discuss Haiti’s worsening situation.

WMUR-TV reported that Dorsainvil is from Middleton, New Hampshire, and went to Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, which has a program to support nursing education in Haiti.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Alex chose to get involved in this type of service work,” Regis College president Toni Hays told the station. “She was amazing. She was passionate, she was compassionate.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far-right is ...
  2. GOP leaders strike out on getting Tuberville to bend
  3. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  4. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  5. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  6. McConnell’s health scare puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  7. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  8. High school boys are trending conservative
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. Facebook settlement checks: Can you still get a payment if you deleted your ...
  11. DeSantis says Trump’s ‘juvenile insults’ help him
  12. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  13. Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of ...
  14. Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN
  15. Bill Barr on voting between Trump versus Biden: ‘I’ll jump off that bridge ...
  16. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  17. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  18. Facebook’s $725M settlement is huge, but how much will you actually get?
Load more