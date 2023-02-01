trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale’s death in New York

by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 2:12 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 2:12 PM ET
People work around the carcass of a dead whale in Lido Beach, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The 35-foot humpback whale, that washed ashore and subsequently died, is one of several cetaceans that have been found over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel, federal authorities said Wednesday.

A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death for the whale, a male named Luna that was more than 40 years old and had been tracked by marine biologists for decades, said officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island and was hauled up to the beach with a crane.

A necropsy team including representatives from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, NOAA Fisheries, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Mystic Aquarium Animal Response Program and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center assembled Tuesday and cut through the blubber to collect samples of the whale’s internal organs, NOAA officials said in a statement.

The whale was likely killed by a vessel strike, the officials said, but more will be known once the results of the samples become available.

Officials said the whale’s level of decomposition indicated that it had died several days before washing ashore, contradicting early reports that the animal had beached itself while it was alive.

The whale was about 41 feet (12 meters) long and weighed 29,000 pounds (13,154 kilos), the officials said.

NOAA, which is responsible for the nation’s oceans and fisheries, says 19 humpback whales were stranded last year along the U.S. Atlantic coast. During the first month of this year, there have already been seven of the whales beached from Maine to Florida.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  3. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  4. McCarthy leaves Biden meeting optimistic about debt talks
  5. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  6. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  7. McCarthy sets Thursday vote on removing Omar from panel as second holdout backs ...
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  10. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  11. House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  12. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  13. How will Netflix end password sharing? Updates for 3 other countries offer ...
  14. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  15. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  16. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  17. Five things from the Fed rate hike that raised eyebrows
  18. House passes bill to block HHS from enforcing vaccine mandate at some health ...
Load more

Video

See all Video