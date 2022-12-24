trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Water pressure ‘fluctuating’ in Jackson amid frigid weather

by MICHAEL GOLDBERG, Associated Press - 12/24/22 3:11 PM ET
by MICHAEL GOLDBERG, Associated Press - 12/24/22 3:11 PM ET
FILE – Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility’s sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 2, 2022. Officials in Jackson said the city’s water system, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure on Saturday, Dec. 24, amid frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Jackson, Mississippi, said the city’s water system, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure on Saturday afternoon amid frigid temperatures.

“Both of our water plants are functioning, so crews are now working to determine what is causing the fluctuation,” Melissa Payne, a city spokesperson, said in a news release. “As crews are working to stabilize things, frigid temperatures are hampering their efforts.”

Some residents in Mississippi’s capital city may temporarily experience low water pressure, officials warned. Leading up to the “arctic blast” that brought dangerously cold air to Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba warned that the city’s the water distribution system remained a “huge vulnerability.”

“We are in no position to promise that sustained arctic temperatures won’t impact the water system and other infrastructure,” Lumumba said at a Monday news conference. “We are going to prepare for the worst, but pray for the best.”

The potential for further disruptions to Jackson’s water system comes just months after the city of about 150,000 residents lost water in late August.

The water system fell into crisis after flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water treatment plants. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days, and people had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.

In February 2021, tens of thousands of Jackson residents were left without running water for days after pipes froze. Temperatures in Jackson over the holiday weekend mirror those the city experienced during the 2021 cold snap.

In an announcement posted to social media, the National Weather Service’s Jackson branch wrote that Friday’s high temperature of 24 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 4 degrees Celsius) in the city ties the second-coldest high temperature for the date set back in 1963. “That’s how anomalous this air mass is,” the announcement reads.

The high for Saturday is projected to be 1-3 degrees above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

The freezing conditions arrived as a winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and disrupted travel plans across the United States on Saturday.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  2. Judge dismisses remainder of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit following two-day ...
  3. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  4. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  5. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  6. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  7. Five signs Biden is definitely running for another term 
  8. Mike Lindell questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
  9. Jan. 6 Committee’s new report flips a script on history
  10. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  11. Hochul deploys National Guard to Buffalo region as ‘life threatening’ storm ...
  12. Republicans navigate tricky relations with a damaged Trump
  13. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  14. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  15. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
  16. With eyes on DOJ, a complex path for Trump Jan. 6 prosecution
  17. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  18. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding ...
Load more

Video

See all Video