trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Whale Watch Week returns in-person in Oregon after pandemic

by CLAIRE RUSH, Associated Press - 12/28/22 5:24 PM ET
by CLAIRE RUSH, Associated Press - 12/28/22 5:24 PM ET
This photo provided by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department shows a Whale Watch Week volunteer try to spot gray whales with binoculars from the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Ore., on Wed., Dec. 28, 2022. (Stefanie Knowlton/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Whale Watch Week in Oregon returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday, drawing visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual gray whale migration to the state’s coastline.

By early afternoon, more than 500 people had flocked to the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay, where a volunteer equipped with binoculars pointed out whales in the distance. A spokesperson for Oregon State Parks, which organizes the event, described scenes of excited spectators as several were spotted.

“She’s seeing the spray and calling it out,” Stefanie Knowlton told The Associated Press on the phone as she watched the center’s volunteer, the crowd cheering in the background. “There’s just so much energy. You could just really feel that people were ready to come back and watch whales together.”

Volunteers will be at 17 state parks along the coast through Sunday to help people spot the nearly 20,000 gray whales that make the southward journey to Mexico every year.

One of the sites, Cape Meares, was closed Wednesday after strong winds the previous day knocked over trees, Knowlton said.

Oregon State Parks organizes whale-watching events twice a year, in the winter for gray whales’ southern migration and in the spring for their return to northern waters near Alaska.

Oregon’s central coast is also a hot spot for whale-watching from June to mid-November, when the gray whales that remained in the state’s coastal waters during the summer migration come close to shore to feed, according to the agency.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Claire on Twitter.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks
  4. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  5. House sergeant-at-arms to Jan. 6 panel: Response ‘would have been ...
  6. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  7. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  8. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  9. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  10. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  11. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  12. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  13. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  14. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  15. Hutchinson says Meadows burned documents during transition
  16. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  17. How Murdoch’s media empire turned on Trump in 2022 
  18. Jan. 6 transcript: Mnuchin briefly discussed 25th Amendment removal of Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video