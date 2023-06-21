trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Army veteran sentenced to 55 years for road rage shooting death of Muslim man

by AP - 06/21/23 5:50 PM ET
by AP - 06/21/23 5:50 PM ET
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Dustin Passarelli, who was charged in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man. The Indiana man has been convicted of murder Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man who witnesses said he made ethnic and religious insults against, including yelling “go back to your country,” before the shooting. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)
FILE – This booking photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Dustin Passarelli, who was charged in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man. The Indiana man has been convicted of murder Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man who witnesses said he made ethnic and religious insults against, including yelling “go back to your country,” before the shooting. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis Army veteran was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday for the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man after witnesses said he hurled ethnic and religious insults at the victim.

Dustin Passarelli of Plainfield was convicted in May of murder and a felony firearm enhancement in the February 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi.

Passarelli followed Ayoubi off Interstate 465, and a verbal altercation took place, prosecutors said. Witnesses said Passarelli made several Islamophobic remarks, including “Go back to your country,” and used hate speech before opening fire.

Passarelli told police that Ayoubi either threw something at his car or collided with it on the highway and that after he followed Ayoubi to an apartment complex, Ayoubi broke one of Passarelli’s car windows with a punch.

The defense argued that Passarelli was within his rights to fire at Ayoubi because it was self-defense.

Passarelli was not charged with a hate crime. Six weeks after Ayoubi’s killing, Indiana lawmakers passed a hate crimes bill that included a provision allowing judges to impose longer sentences for crimes motivated by bias.

Ayoubi came to the U.S. from Afghanistan as a refugee.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  2. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  3. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  4. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  5. OceanGate says all five passengers of Titan submersible believed to be dead
  6. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  7. Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub
  8. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  9. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
  10. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  11. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  12. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  13. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he’d back him as 2024 nominee
  14. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  15. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  16. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  17. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  18. List of Democrats boycotting Modi’s address to Congress grows
Load more

Video

See all Video