Bail set at $10M for man charged in slayings of 4 in Ohio

by The Associated Press - 08/18/22 5:14 PM ET

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bail was set Thursday at $10 million for a man charged in the shooting deaths of four people in a southwestern Ohio town earlier this month, including a teenage girl.

Stephen Alexander Marlow, 39, did not enter any pleas during his arraignment, authorities said. He faces 13 felony charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and a weapon offense. He also faces a federal charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Marlow is accused of killing 82-year-old Clyde Knox, his 78-year-old wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter, Kayla Anderson — in shootings at two homes in Butler Township on Aug. 5. He was captured the following night in Lawrence, Kansas and was returned to Ohio on Wednesday after he waived extradition proceedings.

A possible motive for the shootings has not been disclosed, and authorities say the shootings remain under investigation.

Marlow’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26, but authorities said a Montgomery County grand jury is scheduled to review the case before then and more charges could be filed against him. It wasn’t clear Thursday whether Marlow has retained an attorney or if he was represented by a court-appointed lawyer.

