trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Bear gives West Virginia principal a roaring wake-up call

by BEATRICE DUPUY, Associated Press - 05/02/23 3:02 PM ET
by BEATRICE DUPUY, Associated Press - 05/02/23 3:02 PM ET
In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh reacts after a black bear jumps out of a trash dumpster outside the school in Summersville, W. Va., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Marsh said the school had installed a lock to keep the bear out but over the weekend the bear was able to get back inside when Marsh came across it. (Nicholas County Schools via AP)
In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh reacts after a black bear jumps out of a trash dumpster outside the school in Summersville, W. Va., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Marsh said the school had installed a lock to keep the bear out but over the…

A black bear gave a West Virginia principal quite the wake-up call when it emerged — growling and roaring — from a dumpster outside an elementary school.

Zela Elementary School principal James Marsh was surprised to discover the bear had somehow managed to get inside the dumpster over the weekend even after the school installed a lock bar. As Marsh was unlocking the bin Monday, the bear began pushing open the lid.

“That will wake a person up,” Marsh said Tuesday in a phone interview. “That was 7:15 a.m., if you are not already awake that will wake you up.”

Marsh darted away once the bear’s head appeared. The bear then jumped out and ran off in an encounter that was recorded by a school security camera and has since being shared widely across social media.

“He looked like he was scared, too — as scared as I was,” Marsh said. “He might not be back.”

The school in Nicholas County, about 70 miles (112 km) east of the state capital of Charleston, installed the lock on the dumpster last week after noticing some torn up garbage bags outside.

“It was so big, it was able to pull that lock bar in and out all weekend long,” he said.

After Marsh’s experience, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources came and made modifications to the lock.

“We will see how it does,” Marsh said. “He didn’t come back last night.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  2. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  3. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  4. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  5. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  6. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  7. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  8. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  9. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  10. Judge rejects Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr’s bid to overturn removal from ...
  11. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  14. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  15. Florida GOP lawmakers approve shielding DeSantis travel records
  16. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
  17. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  18. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
Load more

Video

See all Video