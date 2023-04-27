trending:

Biden greets hundreds of kids on Take Our Kids to Work Day

by DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press - 04/27/23 2:52 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes children to the White House for "Take Your Child to Work Day," Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday greeted scores of children for Take Our Kids to Work Day at the White House, fielding questions on everything from his breakfast to what he does all day.

Biden answered one question by saying he may be the “dullest” president ever because he’s known for two things: the Ray-Ban sunglasses he wears a lot and his love of chocolate chip ice cream.

Breakfast was a scrambled egg and bacon croissant sandwich. Blue is his favorite color. “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, was his most recent favorite movie.

As for what he does all day long, Biden said during his appearance on the South Lawn that he meets daily with his national security team to review threats to the United States, and with his chief of staff. Beyond those meetings, Biden said the rest of his schedule varies daily.

He appeared to have some difficulty remembering that Ireland, his family’s ancestral home, was the most recent country he had been to. He was there earlier in April to trace family genealogy and meet with distant relatives. It wasn’t until a kid shouted “Ireland” that he remembered.

“Yeah, you’re right, Ireland. That’s where it was,” Biden said.

But when asked what he liked most about being president, Biden was ready.

“My favorite part about being president is doing what I’m doing now,” he said, referring to being outside and taking their questions.

