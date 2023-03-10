trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Bill would ban marriages under age 16 in West Virginia

by JOHN RABY, Associated Press - 03/10/23 9:43 PM ET
by JOHN RABY, Associated Press - 03/10/23 9:43 PM ET

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A child marriage bill was passed by the West Virginia Senate on Friday night after it was changed to prohibit anyone younger than 16 from getting married and to ban age gaps of more than four years for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The Senate passed the bill on a 31-1 vote. It now goes to the House of Delegates, which previously passed its own version. The legislative session ends Saturday.

“I want us to pass something because our current situation is intolerable,” Morgan County Republican Sen. Charles Trump said.

Currently, children can marry as young as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent. It allows anyone younger than that to get married with a judge’s waiver.

The Senate bill would remove the possibility that anyone younger than 16 could marry. Those ages 16 and 17 would have to obtain parental consent and they couldn’t marry someone more than four years older than them.

Existing legal marriages, including those done in other states, would be unaffected.

The bill was thought to be dead on Wednesday night when the Senate Judiciary Committee rejected it, but the bill was resurrected on the Senate floor Thursday and moved to Friday’s final vote.

According to the nonprofit group Unchained At Last, which seeks to end forced and child marriage, seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18, all since 2018. Supporters of such legislation say it reduces domestic violence, unwanted pregnancies and improves the lives of teens.

Trump said most states allow 16 and 17 year olds to marry with some requirements attached.

“I know this has been a contentious issue among a number of people,” Trump said. “My hope is this will be viewed as a reasonable and acceptable compromise and a necessary change to our law. It would bring West Virginia in line with the vast majority of states in the country.”

Although recent figures are unavailable, according to the Pew Research Center, West Virginia had the highest rate of child marriages among the states in 2014, when the state’s five-year average was 7.1 marriages for every 1,000 children ages 15 to 17.

Putnam County Republican Sen. Eric Tarr said he got married in high school at 17 and his first child was born five days after graduation. He said he liked Trump’s version of the bill because it “protects family.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. Republicans brace for Tim Scott’s entrance into 2024 race
  3. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  4. McCaul says Pence right in condemning Trump for Jan. 6
  5. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  6. GOP senator says lawmakers should ‘talk’ about changing retirement age
  7. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  8. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  9. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  10. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  11. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  12. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  13. Kennedy: Biden decided to ‘demagogue the issue’ of Social Security, Medicare
  14. Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to all funds starting ...
  15. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  16. Mace says raising retirement age should be ‘on the table’
  17. Schiff says there’s ‘profound concern in California’ over Silicon Valley ...
  18. Are we in a recession? Will there be a downturn in 2023? Economists weigh in
Load more

Video

See all Video