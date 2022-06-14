trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

California to pay $51M over killings at veterans home

by The Associated Press - 06/14/22 8:57 PM ET

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California officials have agreed to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits against the state stemming from a shooting at a home for veterans in Northern California where a former patient fatally shot three female mental health workers and then himself.

On March 9, 2018, Albert Wong, 36, took hostage three staffers with The Pathway Home, a nonprofit that operated a program at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. The nonprofit treated veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wong, a decorated U.S. soldier who spent a year in Afghanistan, had been treated at the program but was expelled after he refused to comply with his treatment plan. Officials said Wong shot and killed 42-year-old Jennifer Golick, 48-year-old Christine Loeber and 29-year-old Jennifer Gonzales before killing himself. Golick and Gonzales were counselors and Loeber was the director of the program.

Lindsey Sin, spokesperson for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, confirmed to the Napa Valley Register Tuesday the money will settle all four cases against CalVet brought by families of the three women.

The settlement “authorizes $51 million one-time to pay for settlement costs at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville (where Pathway operated) related to the shooting,” according to state budget documents approved this week by the Legislature, the Napa Valley Register reported.

The settlements will include $7 million for Loeber’s estate, $11 million to the estate of Golick, and $30 million for the estate of Gonzales. It was not immediately clear late Tuesday how the remaining $3 million would be used, the newspaper reported.

“Our hearts remain with the victims and their families,” Sin said in a statement. “We recognize that their loss is ongoing and that the pain of losing these women will never truly go away, but only hope they are now able to put a piece of this tragedy behind them.”

Settlement payments will become final after the California budget, which takes effect July 1, is approved by the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  2. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  3. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  4. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  5. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  6. Supreme Court dismisses GOP effort to ...
  7. Five takeaways from races in ...
  8. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  9. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  10. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  11. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  12. Biden to sign new LGBT executive ...
  13. These are the 27 House Democrats who ...
  14. Herschel Walker’s campaign ...
  15. Progressives looking to change the ...
  16. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  17. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  18. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
Load more

Video

See all Video