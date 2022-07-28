trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Canadian police release names of 2 people killed in shooting

by The Associated Press - 07/28/22 3:01 PM ET

LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police have released the names of the two people who died in a shooting in a Vancouver suburb.

In a release Thursday, police identified the two people killed on Monday as Paul David Wynn, 60, and Steven Furness, 43.

A 26-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition, along with a 26-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

The attacks began early Monday in the community of Langley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver, and continued until dawn.

The lone gunman, Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, of Surrey, British Columbia, was shot and killed by police.

Wynn was killed outside a residential complex that provides support for people who are transitioning out of homelessness. Furness died at the Langley bus stop.

In the release, the family of Furness said that “hopefully Steven’s tragic death will put a spotlight on the plight of the homeless and vulnerable in society.”

Police continue to investigate.

“At this time, no further details on a motive can yet be shared,” the release said.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer ...
  2. The Memo: No, really — What if ...
  3. Biden turns up the insults on Donald ...
  4. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  5. McCarthy says he does not recall Jan. ...
  6. Democrats waiting anxiously for ...
  7. Hawley book ‘Manhood’ set for ...
  8. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  9. How Manchin struck a miracle of a ...
  10. Indiana OB/GYN who provided abortion ...
  11. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  12. House Democrats tee up last-minute ...
  13. DeSantis files complaint against ...
  14. HHS buys 66 million doses of updated ...
  15. The GOP is poised for a takeover ...
  16. House GOP brushes off DOJ probe of ...
  17. Trump golf club appears to still be ...
  18. Los Angeles International Airport ...
Load more

Video

See all Video