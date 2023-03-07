trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Closing statements Tuesday in Householder corruption trial

by JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press - 03/07/23 6:17 AM ET
by JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press - 03/07/23 6:17 AM ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Closing statements are set before a jury Tuesday in the trial of ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, where both Republicans are accused of participating in a $60 million bribery scheme that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history.

The government alleges Householder orchestrated a scheme funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to secure the speakership, elect legislative allies, then pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout benefiting the electric utility. Borges is accused of seeking to bribe an operative working to overturn the bailout law.

Both are charged with conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering, which carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison. Both pleaded not guilty and maintain their innocence.

The six-week trial came 2 1/2 years after Householder, Borges and three others were arrested in the case.

Prosecutors called an FBI agent to the stand who walked jurors through the highlights of thousands of pages of subpoenaed records, then played them secretly taped conversations and questioned firsthand participants in key events surrounding the alleged scheme.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  4. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  5. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  6. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  7. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  8. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  9. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  10. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  11. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  12. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  13. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  15. WeightWatchers makes move into hot Ozempic market
  16. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  17. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  18. Capitol Police says it reviewed just one Jan. 6 clip Tucker Carlson showed
Load more

Video

See all Video