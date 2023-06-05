trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Ex-guard at NYC federal building indicted in sex assault of asylum seeker

by LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press - 06/05/23 5:37 PM ET
by LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press - 06/05/23 5:37 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — An asylum seeker was sexually assaulted by an armed guard at a federal building in New York City where the FBI has its offices, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Jimmy Solano-Arias, 42, of the Bronx, was charged in Manhattan federal court with deprivation of rights under color of law involving kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse. The charge carries a potential penalty of maximum sentence of life in prison. He lost his job after his arrest on May 5, a day after the attack is alleged to have occurred. He is free on bail.

According to a criminal complaint signed by an FBI agent, Solano-Arias admitted in a video recorded interview with federal agents that the asylum seeker performed oral sex but claimed it was consensual.

Michael J. Driscoll, head of New York’s FBI office, said in a release that the asylum seeker had come to 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan on May 4 to submit an asylum application.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Solano-Arias, who was employed by a company that provides armed security for the building through contracts with the Federal Protective Service, was tasked with keeping federal employees and visitors to the building safe.

Instead he “used his uniform and firearm to force a vulnerable individual who was seeking asylum to perform oral sex on him,” Williams said.

According to charging documents, Solano-Arias spotted the victim in a line and offered to assist him with paperwork.

He eventually led the man to a locked office on the second floor of the building where he put his hand on his holstered firearm and demanded that the man provide oral sex, a criminal complaint said.

Although he initially resisted, the man complied because he saw Solano-Arias’s hand on his firearm and feared for his life, the complaint said.

Afterward, Solano-Arias told the victim to wait in the office until the hallway was clear, and the man managed to record a brief video on his cellphone of Solano-Arias, the complaint said.

The victim immediately reported the sexual assault to authorities, identified Solano-Arias in a six-picture photo array, and provided enough information that federal agents confronted Solano-Arias when he arrived the next day, according to the complaint.

A lawyer for Solano-Arias did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  2. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  3. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
  4. ‘Venue matters’: Trump charges could come from Florida federal grand jury
  5. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  6. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  7. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. Gavin Newsom to sit with Fox News’s Hannity for interview
  10. Newsom proposes constitutional amendment to restrict access to guns
  11. El Niño officially arrives early: What it means for 2023 weather
  12. Roberts, Kavanaugh side with liberal justices in Alabama voting rights victory 
  13. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  14. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  15. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  16. Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in victory for voting ...
  17. Venue change in Trump docs case
  18. Biden slams GOP demands for FBI document as ‘bunch of malarkey’
Load more

Video

See all Video