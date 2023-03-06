trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Father of Nashville Waffle House shooter gets 18 months

by AP - 03/06/23 6:06 PM ET
by AP - 03/06/23 6:06 PM ET

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used in a 2018 shooting that killed four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

A judge last May convicted Jeffrey Reinking of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years.

Tazewell County Chief Judge Chris Doscotch, in sentencing the 59-year-old Reinking on Friday, gave him 90 days to prepare a likely appeal before he must report to begin serving his sentence, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

During Reinking’s bench trial, prosecutors argued the rural Morton, Illinois, man knew his son, Travis Reinking, had undergone mental health treatment in 2016.

In May 2016, police and fire personnel responded to a pharmacy parking lot in Morton where Travis Reinking told officers he believed singer Taylor Swift was stalking him and had hacked into his cellphone. Reports showed he was taken to a Peoria hospital for an evaluation afterward.

Jeffrey Reinking’s attorney, Kevin Sullivan, argued his client didn’t know his son had been treated for mental health issues at the hospital.

Because the younger Reinking had his firearm owner’s identification card revoked by Illinois State Police, he could not legally possess guns within the state. Travis Reinking surrendered his guns to his father, who later returned them to him before the Waffle House shooting, prosecutors said. The AR-15 assault-style rifle he used in that attack was one of the guns his father returned to him.

Travis Reinking was sentenced in February 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and other charges. He opened fire inside the restaurant on April 22, 2018, killing Taurean Sanderlin, 29; Joey Perez, 20; Akilah Dasilva, 23; and DeEbony Groves, 21.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  2. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  3. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  4. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  5. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  6. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  7. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  8. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  9. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  10. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  11. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  12. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  13. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  14. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  15. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  16. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  17. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  18. Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election ...
Load more

Video

See all Video