trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021

by LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press - 03/13/23 6:51 PM ET
by LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press - 03/13/23 6:51 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday.

The nearly 12% increase marks a reversal of a previous, incomplete report from the agency that appeared to show a drop but was missing data from some of the nation’s largest cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

The hate crime numbers now include those and other large departments, and the total is the highest level in decades, said Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino.

“We are in a unique and disturbing era where hate crimes overall stay elevated for longer punctuated by broken records,” he said.

Most of the victims, 64.5% were targeted due to their race, ethnicity or ancestry. Another 16% were targeted over their sexual orientation, and 14% of cases involved religious bias, according to the FBI report.

Intimidation and assault made up the largest portion of cases and 18 murders were also reported to be hate crimes.

Half of the religion cases targeted Jewish people, a finding that comes amid rising antisemitism, said Jill Garvey, chief of staff at the Western States Center.

Monday’s report also underscores the need for better record-keeping. “We’re still not getting enough data to know what the extent of the problem is,” Garvey said.

The data shortfall in the previous report released in December was largely due to changes in how police must report their data to the FBI. To ensure a more complete picture, agency officials went back and allowed large departments to report under the previous system.

“Hate crimes and the devastation they cause communities have no place in this country. The Justice Department is committed to every tool and resource at our disposal to combat bias-motivated violence in all its forms,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  3. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  4. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  5. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  6. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  7. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  8. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  9. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  10. Gallego knocks Sinema over support of Dodd-Frank rollback
  11. Tennessee Senate approves ban on gender marker changes on official ...
  12. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  13. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  14. Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations
  15. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  16. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  17. DeSantis calls Russia-Ukraine war a ‘territorial dispute,’ questions US ...
  18. Lori Lightfoot’s defeat is a call to action for Democrats on crime
Load more

Video

See all Video