Flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports resume after being halted by air traffic control woes

by AP - 06/25/23 7:40 PM ET
FILE - The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly, Va., with the terminal in the background. Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening, June 25, 2023, because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)
FILE – The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly, Va., with the terminal in the background. Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening, June 25, 2023, because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

WASHNGTON (AP) — Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said on Twitter that the operations at Reagan and Dulles international airports have restarted after repairs to a communications system were made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.

While the repairs were underway, departures from National and Dulles international airports were subjected to a ground stop, the FAA said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

