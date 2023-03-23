trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 03/23/23 6:43 PM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 03/23/23 6:43 PM ET
This photo provided by Gianluca Masi shows asteroid 2023 DZ2, indicated by arrow at center, about 1.8 million kilometers (1.1 million miles) away from the Earth on March 22, 2023. On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the asteroid, big enough to wipe out a city, will harmlessly zip between Earth and the moon. While asteroid flybys…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An asteroid big enough to wipe out a city will zip harmlessly between Earth and the moon’s orbit this weekend, missing both celestial bodies.

Saturday’s close encounter will offer astronomers the chance to study a space rock from just over 100,000 miles (168,000 kilometers) away. That’s less than half the distance from here to the moon, making it visible through binoculars and small telescopes.

While asteroid flybys are common, NASA said it’s rare for one so big to come so close — about once a decade. Scientists estimate its size somewhere between 130 feet and 300 feet (40 meters and 90 meters).

Discovered a month ago, the asteroid known as 2023 DZ2 will pass within 320,000 miles (515,000 kilometers) of the moon on Saturday and, several hours later, buzz the Indian Ocean at about 17,500 mph (28,000 kph).

“There is no chance of this ‘city killer’ striking Earth, but its close approach offers a great opportunity for observations,” the European Space Agency’s planetary defense chief Richard Moissl said in a statement.

Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network see it as good practice for planetary defense if and when a dangerous asteroid heads our way, according to NASA.

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live webcast of the close approach.

The asteroid won’t be back our way again until 2026. Although there initially seemed to be a slight chance it might strike Earth then, scientists have since ruled that out.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  2. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  3. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  4. Rep tells TikTok CEO that lying to Congress is federal crime during Tiananmen ...
  5. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  6. The dark side of TikTok
  7. Greene calls for Bragg’s arrest for ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Trump ...
  8. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  9. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  10. Off-duty pilot steps in to help land Southwest flight after pilot becomes ...
  11. Jeffries waves aside plan to raise debt limit with House discharge petition 
  12. Nearly half of parents with adult children still pay their bills
  13. Michigan GOP chair not apologizing after comparing gun reform to ...
  14. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  15. Four key takeaways as lawmakers grill TikTok CEO
  16. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  17. Mulvaney: Trump indictment is inevitable
  18. Court rules Michigan school shooter’s parents can stand trial for manslaughter
Load more

Video

See all Video