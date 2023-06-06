trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

LGBTQ+ ‘State of emergency’ declared, ‘Americans Fight Back’ guidebook released

by AP - 06/06/23 9:13 AM ET
by AP - 06/06/23 9:13 AM ET
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 6 and a released a guidebook summarizing what it calls discriminatory laws in each state, along with “know your rights” information and health and safety resources. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE – Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 6 and a released a guidebook summarizing what it calls discriminatory laws in each state, along with “know…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. on Tuesday and a released a guidebook summarizing what it calls discriminatory laws in each state, along with “know your rights” information and health and safety resources.

Sounding the alarm about the current political environment, the nation’s largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans said advisories warning against travel to dangerous places aren’t enough to help people already living in so-called hostile states.

The campaign said it’s taking action in response to unprecedented and dangerous spike in discriminatory legislation sweeping state houses this year, with more than 70 anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed into law so far in 2023 — more than double last year’s number. In a report called “LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack,” it says the new laws are a result of coordinated Republican efforts, supported by “well-funded extremist groups.”

The “LGBTQ+ Americans Fight Back” guidebook also provides information about filing complaints for violations of civil rights and points to resources for financing moves and finding employment in what it calls “safer” states.

In a section called Know the Enemy/Opposition, the guidebook offers tips on how to engage in local advocacy opposing anti-LGBTQ+ efforts and how to navigate tough conversations about hate with friends and family.

The guidebook aims to help millions of vulnerable people, “whether they’re planning summer travel through regions that are becoming increasingly hostile to LGBTQ+ people, or whether they already live in a state where legislative assaults and political extremism are continuing to put a target on our backs,” Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement.

The emergency declaration is the first in the 40-year history of the HRC, and comes as Republican-dominated legislatures around the country have passed bills targeting people based on their identities, including laws restricting various aspects of transgender existence, from pronoun usage and bathroom access to medical care and more.

Among the latest, one of a series of bills nearing final passage in Louisiana would broadly ban K-12 public school employees in Louisiana from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom. The legislation is similar to the Florida law critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  5. Wray lands at center of GOP-FBI grudge match
  6. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  7. George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ...
  8. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  9. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  10. Federal gun charges filed against mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
  11. Manchin allies say Axelrod, Dems are crazy to count him out in West Virginia
  12. Freedom Caucus pumps brakes on talk of ousting Speaker McCarthy over debt bill
  13. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  14. Lake Mead water level stalls as Lake Powell continues strong rise
  15. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  16. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  17. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  18. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
Load more

Video

See all Video