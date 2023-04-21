trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Man wanted in NC shooting waives extradition from Florida

by CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press - 04/21/23 8:35 PM ET
by CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press - 04/21/23 8:35 PM ET
This Dec. 2022 image provided by the City of Gastonia Police Department shows Robert Louis Singletary. Authorities are searching for the man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old North Carolina girl and her parents. A neighbor says the Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia happened after children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into Singletary's yard. (City of Gastonia Police Department via AP)
This Dec. 2022 image provided by the City of Gastonia Police Department shows Robert Louis Singletary. Authorities are searching for the man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old North Carolina girl and her parents. A neighbor says the Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia happened after children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into Singletary’s yard. (City of Gastonia Police Department via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard waived extradition during a brief court appearance Friday morning in Florida.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, was arrested Thursday in the Tampa area by Hillsborough County deputies, according to online jail records. He wore a dark colored protective vest during the hearing.

Singletary replied, “indeed,” when Hillsborough Circuit Judge Catherine Catlin asked if he would sign the waiver to allow officials to take him back to North Carolina to face charges in Tuesday’s shooting of the girl and her parents. He will be held without bond on a fugitive warrant.

The judge said she would hold another detention hearing if North Carolina officials haven’t picked Singletary up by April 24.

Singletary is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said at a news conference Wednesday that his department and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Regional Fugitive Task Force had been conducting a broad search for Singletary, who fled after the Tuesday night shootings near Gastonia, a city of roughly 80,000 people west of Charlotte. Singletary had been out on bond in a December attack in which authorities say he assaulted a woman with a hammer.

Zill declined to say what sparked Tuesday’s attack, explaining that the investigation was ongoing.

A neighbor, Jonathan Robertson, said the attack happened after some children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into Singletary’s yard. He said Singletary, who had yelled at the children on several occasions since moving to the neighborhood, went inside his home, came back out with a gun and began shooting as parents frantically tried to get their kids to safety.

A 6-year-old girl, Kinsley White, was grazed by a bullet in the left cheek and was treated at a hospital and released, she and her family said. Her father, Jamie White, who had run to her aid, was shot in the back and remained hospitalized Thursday, according to Kinsley’s grandfather and neighbor, Carl Hilderbrand. The girl’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, was grazed in the elbow. Authorities say Singletary also shot at another man but missed.

It is the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings that occurred for apparently trivial reasons, including the wounding of a Black teenage honors student in Missouri who went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers, the killing of a woman who was in a car that pulled into the wrong upstate New York driveway, and the wounding of two Texas cheerleaders after one apparently mistakenly got into a car that she thought was her own.

___

This story has been updated to correct the judge’s last name to Catlin, not Caitlin.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  4. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  7. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  8. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  9. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  10. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  11. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  12. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  13. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  14. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  15. The costs of doing away with tenure
  16. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  17. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  18. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
Load more

Video

See all Video