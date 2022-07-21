trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation’s 9th largest prize

by The Associated Press - 07/21/22 1:20 PM ET
FILE – A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million Thursday, July 21, 2022, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night’s drawing has grown large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s ninth largest jackpot.

The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Seven stunning moments from the ...
  2. House GOP Conference deletes tweet ...
  3. Retired generals, admirals in ...
  4. Dramatic testimony: Pence security ...
  5. OAN officially dropped by ...
  6. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  7. Trump accused of ‘dereliction of ...
  8. Five takeaways from Thursday’s Jan. ...
  9. Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s ...
  10. Trump questions Pence’s Jan. 6 ...
  11. Secret Service turns over single ...
  12. Webb telescope suffered ...
  13. OIG asks Secret Service to stop ...
  14. House passes bill to protect access ...
  15. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  16. Supreme Court denies Biden bid to ...
  17. Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump ...
  18. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
Load more

Video

See all Video