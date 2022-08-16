trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Memphis hospital locks down after nearby shooting of 6

by The Associated Press - 08/16/22 6:10 AM ET
File photo – (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Six people were wounded in a shooting that led to a lockdown of a hospital early Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

Memphis police said the six were shot shortly after midnight by people in a black SUV near Methodist North Hospital.

Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said in a statement. The condition of one of the children later improved to non-critical, police said.

Four other people were taken in critical condition to Regional One Health Medical Center. Police said one of those shot was later listed as non-critical.

Methodist North Hospital was placed on a lockdown that has since been lifted, police said. Three of those shot were detained by police on suspicion that they were in possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

A sedan was left riddled with bullet holes outside Methodist North. Police also taped off the scene at a gas station several miles away where an assault rifle could be seen on the pavement near the pumps, WREG-TV reported.

No information on a motive for the shooting was immediately released by police.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  2. Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘obviously’ ...
  3. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  4. Weisselberg to plead guilty in Trump ...
  5. Spike in FBI threats unsettles the ...
  6. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  7. Dodge discontinuing gas-powered ...
  8. First lady Jill Biden tests positive ...
  9. Liz Cheney approaches likely Wyoming ...
  10. Trump attorney: Inventory list from ...
  11. Dog tests positive for monkeypox in ...
  12. Could Democrats’ bold legislation ...
  13. Trump surprises some Republicans with ...
  14. Here are Trump’s shifting defenses ...
  15. Trump eyes big prize in taking down ...
  16. Trump has tarnished his ...
  17. FDA finalizes rule to make hearing ...
  18. Supreme Court asked to block ruling ...
Load more

Video

See all Video