trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Missing woman rescued from submerged Jeep, Texas police say

by AP - 04/12/23 2:46 PM ET
by AP - 04/12/23 2:46 PM ET

JEFFERSON, Texas (AP) — A missing woman was rescued from a submerged vehicle, and taken to a nearby hospital, according to east Texas law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement agencies have said little about the woman, or how she ended up in the sinking Jeep.

The woman was found alive in the vehicle in Lake O’ the Pines near Jefferson on Friday after a fisherman reported a Jeep in the water, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged Jeep,” which was about 40 feet from shore, according to the post.

Photos show what appears to be a person being pulled into a boat with the Jeep a few feet away and another shows just the top of the vehicle visible in the lake.

The woman had been reported missing to police in Longview, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of the lake, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Dallas and west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

It’s unclear where she was taken for medical treatment or if she had suffered serious injuries.

It was not clear how the vehicle ended up in the lake. Messages were left with Marion County sheriff’s officials Wednesday.

On Tuesday officials said they didn’t know how long the Jeep had been in the lake, according to National Public Radio.

Longview Police Officer Brandon Thornton declined to answer questions about the case.

“Due details regarding this incident we are not able to release details about this incident,” Thornton said Wednesday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  2. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  3. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  4. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  5. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  6. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  7. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  8. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  9. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  10. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  11. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  12. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  13. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  14. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  15. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  16. Tim Scott’s looming Trump challenge fuels GOP skepticism
  17. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  18. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video