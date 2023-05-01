trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

At least 6 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois

by JOHN O'CONNOR, Associated Press - 05/01/23 8:34 PM ET
by JOHN O'CONNOR, Associated Press - 05/01/23 8:34 PM ET

DIVERNON, Ill. (AP) — A windstorm in central Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields Monday, causing numerous crashes that killed at least six people on Interstate 55, police said.

The late morning crashes involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said.

He said at least six people died, all in the northbound lanes, and more than 30 people on both sides of I-55 were transported to hospitals with injuries.

“The only thing you could hear after we got hit was crash after crash after crash behind us,” said Tom Thomas, 43, who was traveling south to St. Louis.

I-55 was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of St. Louis, and likely won’t reopen until Tuesday.

Starrick told reporters that it was a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in winter snowstorms. Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the scene as “horrific.”

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Starrick said.

Dairon Socarras Quintero, 32, who was driving to St. Louis to make deliveries for his custom frame company based in Elk Grove Village, said that after his truck hit the vehicle in front of him, he exited and moved to the side of the road to ensure his safety, then returned after the chain reaction of crashes ended behind him.

Socarras Quintero said the dust continued to blow ferociously as he checked on other motorists and emergency personnel arrived. He held up his backpack, which was caked with dust even though it was inside a closed truck cab.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph (56 kph) and 45 mph (74 kph), the National Weather Service said.

“It’s very flat, very few trees,” meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. “It’s been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose.”

Evan Anderson, 25, who was returning home to St. Louis from Chicago, said a semi turned before striking his vehicle, sparing him from even more damage.

“You couldn’t even see,” Anderson said. “People tried to slow down and other people didn’t, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semitrucks with so much momentum behind them.”

Kevin Schott, director of emergency services in Montgomery County, said it was a “very difficult scene” and one that’s “very hard to train for.”

“We had to search every vehicle, whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over, to check for injuries,” he said, adding that people were “upset — visibly so, understandably so.”

Authorities set up staging areas away from the crash site to help travelers reunite with friends and family.

___

Associated Press reporters Rick Callahan in Indianapolis and Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  3. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  6. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  7. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  8. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  9. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  10. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  11. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  14. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  15. Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge
  16. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  17. 7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma
  18. Al Franken blasts Supreme Court: It’s ‘illegitimate’
Load more

Video

See all Video