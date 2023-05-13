trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70

by AP - 05/13/23 7:06 PM ET
by AP - 05/13/23 7:06 PM ET
FILE - Joe A. Garcia, governor of northern New Mexico's Ohkay Owingeh pueblo, president of the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C., and the chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, stands in front of a mural at the All Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Aug., 11, 2006. Garcia's family says he has died on Thursday, May 11, at age 70. Based in New Mexico, he was an advocate for tribal sovereignty. Relatives confirmed Garcia died Thursday but did not give a cause of death. A traditional funeral already has been held. (AP Photo/Jake Schoellkopf, File)
FILE – Joe A. Garcia, governor of northern New Mexico’s Ohkay Owingeh pueblo, president of the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C., and the chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, stands in front of a mural at the All Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Aug., 11, 2006. Garcia’s family says…

SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — Joe A. Garcia, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died at 70, his family confirmed Saturday.

A traditional funeral was already held following Garcia’s death Thursday, said family members. The cause of death was not made public.

Garcia was a former two-time president of the the National Congress of American Indians, which describes itself as the oldest and largest organization of American Indian and Alaska Native governments. He previously served three terms as governor of the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of pueblo people in New Mexico. Garcia was currently the tribe’s head councilman.

“His untimely departure is a significant loss for Indian Country, as he was a true culture keeper for his people and a dedicated advocate for Native Nations across the Southwest region,” Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, said in a statement.

“Beyond his role as a leader, Joe Garcia was a mentor, a visionary, and a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many. He leaves a profound legacy of service, leadership, and cultural preservation,” Sharp added.

Garcia had been chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, now renamed the All Pueblo Council of Governors, a non-profit leadership group that represents the modern pueblo tribes.

He also had been a vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Santa Fe Indian School, which serves about 700 Native American middle and high school students.

The Santa Fe Indian School noted Garcia’s passing on its website.

“His work in Indian Country will not be forgotten,” wrote Robyn Aguilar, president of the school’s board of trustees. “I am truly thankful to have had a mentor who was courageous in his conviction to protect Sovereign lands and the rights of Indian children.”

Garcia held an an electrical engineering degree from the University of New Mexico and worked 25 years for Los Alamos National Laboratory before retiring in 2003, according to the school’s statement.

Garcia is survived by his wife, Oneva, daughters Melissa and MorningStar, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, among other family. His son, Nathan, died in 2020.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  5. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
  6. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  7. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  8. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  9. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  10. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  11. Debt ceiling fight holds reminders of 2011 — except maybe worse
  12. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  13. NC governor vetoes abortion restrictions
  14. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  15. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  16. Where do we draw the line on ethics in public office?
  17. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  18. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
Load more

Video

See all Video