trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

New Tennessee law allows police officers in private schools

by KIMBERLEE KRUESI, Associated Press - 03/31/23 6:42 PM ET
by KIMBERLEE KRUESI, Associated Press - 03/31/23 6:42 PM ET
FILE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber, Feb. 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Two years after Lee led the charge to allow residents 21 and older to carry handguns in public without a permit, younger adults could soon have the same privilege, with or without…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday signed a law allowing private schools to contract with local law enforcement so they can hire school resource officers, days after a Nashville shooting at a private Christian school left six dead, including three children.

The Republican governor quietly approved the law without issuing a statement. A spokesperson for Lee did not immediately return a request seeking comment. The law goes into effect immediately.

Supporters said the bill was needed to clarify statutes that had kept private schools from working with local governments to hire school resource officers. The law now clears the path for them to do so, but does not make it a requirement.

Lee is expected to unveil his own proposals in response to The Covenant School shooting in the coming days. However, he has remained largely out of the public eye this week after announcing that his wife, Maria, was close friends with Katherine Koonce — who was among the six who were shot and killed Monday morning.

Republican leaders told reporters that Lee has been meeting with lawmakers this week to discuss possible legislation and budget proposals.

In a letter to Lee, Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally called for securing windows and glass in school buildings, adding magnetic locks on doors, modernizing camera systems, and increasing armed guards. McNally said later that he also is in favor of red flag laws like one in Florida, but also acknowledged that such a proposal may not clear the GOP-dominant Statehouse.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Cameron Sexton told reporters Thursday that he was willing to discuss any legislative option but held back from committing to pursuing any particular policy proposal.

Last year, Lee signed an executive order on school safety measures that directed the state to conduct a report on the use of armed guards in nonpublic schools and assess their need for active-shooter training.

Most U.S. school systems conduct active-shooter and lockdown trainings, and The Covenant School had in fact undergone active-shooter training in 2022, which prevented further loss of life during Monday’s shooting, city police spokesperson Brooke Reese said.

Around the U.S., private schools generally do not face as many requirements as public schools for developing security plans. In Tennessee, laws requiring schools to develop and submit safety plans do not apply to private schools, an emailed statement from the state Department of Education said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
  2. GOP fury grows over Trump indictment
  3. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  4. Trump’s ‘zombie’ case lurches ahead of the pack 
  5. California snowpack climbs to all-time high, more winter weather on the way
  6. Barr blasts Trump indictment as ‘abomination’
  7. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  8. Five things to know about the Texas ObamaCare ruling
  9. Here are the best and worst states for gun safety
  10. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  11. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  12. Stormy Daniels: Trump indictment ‘poetic’ but ‘bittersweet’
  13. These are the states where Americans are the most stressed
  14. Judge sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News to trial
  15. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  16. After Trump indictment we need leaders to stand up for America: Where is Gerald ...
  17. Dems react to Trump indictment with glee — and anxiety
  18. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video