trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank

by KEN SWEET, Associated Press - 03/19/23 9:43 PM ET
by KEN SWEET, Associated Press - 03/19/23 9:43 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Community Bank has agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a $2.7 billion deal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said late Sunday.

The 40 branches of Signature Bank will become Flagstar Bank, starting Monday. Flagstar is one of New York Community Bank’s subsidiaries. The deal will include the purchase of $38.4 billion in Signature Bank’s assets, a little more than a third of Signature’s total when the bank failed a week ago.

The FDIC said $60 billion in Signature Bank’s loans will remain in receivership and are expected to be sold off in time.

Signature Bank was the second bank to fail in this banking crisis, roughly 48 hours after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Signature, based in New York, was a large commercial lender in the tristate area, but had in recent years gotten into cryptocurrencies as a potential growth business.

After Silicon Valley Bank failed, depositors became nervous about Signature Bank’s health due to its high amount of uninsured deposits as well as its exposure to crypto and other tech-focused lending. By the time it was closed by regulators, Signature was the third largest bank failure in U.S. history.

The FDIC says it expects Signature Bank’s failure to cost the deposit insurance fund $2.5 billion, but that figure may change as the regulator sells off assets. The deposit insurance fund is paid for by assessments on banks and taxpayers do not bear the direct cost when a bank fails.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy calls for no protests or violence over potential Trump arrest
  2. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  3. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  4. Jeffries slams weaponization committee in response to McCarthy tweet on Trump ...
  5. Haberman: Trump ‘very anxious’ about potential indictment in New York 
  6. House Republicans find their groove as challenges loom
  7. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  8. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  9. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
  10. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  11. These states could be on daylight saving time permanently if new bill passes
  12. Warren ramps up criticism of Fed chair: ‘He has failed’
  13. Democrats brace for another Senate nail-biter in Nevada
  14. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  15. Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court
  16. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  17. Huckabee Sanders signs law paving way for anti-abortion ‘monument to the ...
  18. In hush money probe, Trump's lawyer is anything but quiet
Load more

Video

See all Video