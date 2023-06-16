trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Nusrat Chowdhury confirmed as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history

by AP - 06/16/23 1:08 PM ET
by AP - 06/16/23 1:08 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nusrat Chowdhury, a civil rights lawyer, has been confirmed by the Senate as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history.

She will assume her lifetime appointment in Brooklyn federal court in New York after a 50-49 vote on Thursday along party lines.

The confirmation drew praise from the American Civil Liberties Union, where she is the legal director of the ACLU of Illinois. Prior to that post, she served from 2008 to 2020 at the national ACLU office, including seven years as deputy director of the ACLU Racial Justice Program.

In a tweet, the ACLU called her a “trailblazing civil rights lawyer.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who recommended her, said she makes history as the first Bangladeshi American as well as the first Muslim American woman to be a federal judge.

“Nusrat Choudhury is a shining example of the American Dream,” Schumer said in a statement. “She is the daughter of immigrant parents, a graduate of Columbia, Princeton, and Yale Law School, and has dedicated her career to making sure all people can have their voices heard in court.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted against the appointment, citing her support for criminal justice reform. He said in a statement that some of her past statements call into question her ability to be unbiased toward members of law enforcement.

After finishing law school, Chowdhury clerked in New York City for U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote and 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barrington Parker Jr.

She has served on the Presidential Task Force on Building Public Trust in the American Justice System.

Her appointment was consistent with President Joe Biden’s pledge to emphasize diversity in background, race and gender in his judicial nominations.

Two years ago, the Senate confirmed the nation’s first federal Muslim judge, Zahid Quraishi, to serve as a district court judge in New Jersey. Quraishi’s first day on the job at a New York law firm was Sept. 11, 2001. He would go on to join the Army’s legal arm and served two deployments in Iraq.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  2. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  3. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  4. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  5. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  6. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  7. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  8. Trump attorney who left classified documents defense departs another Trump case
  9. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  10. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  11. Trump fires back at Kelly after ‘scared s—less’ remarks
  12. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  13. Scarborough says he thinks Trump kept documents to make deals: ‘This is all ...
  14. No Labels pledges to end third-party push if Biden ‘way’ ahead of Trump in ...
  15. American Medical Association says use of BMI metric on its own has done ...
  16. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  17. GOP, Grassley dig for dirt on Biden amid Trump indictment furor  
  18. White House and GOP agree: This is the Biden economy
Load more

Video

See all Video