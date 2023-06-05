trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US

by SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press - 06/05/23 6:15 PM ET
by SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press - 06/05/23 6:15 PM ET
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in Oklahoma City. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, a state school board in Oklahoma, voted Monday, June 5, to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state's attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional. Drummond had previously warned the board that such a decision clearly violated the Oklahoma Constitution. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in Oklahoma City. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, a state school board in Oklahoma, voted Monday, June 5, to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state’s attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state school board in Oklahoma voted Monday to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state’s attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School. The online public charter school would be open to students across the state in kindergarten through grade 12.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond had warned the board that such a decision clearly violated the Oklahoma Constitution.

“The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said in a statement shortly after the board’s vote. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the state to potential legal action that could be costly.”

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma said in the “vision and purpose of the organization” section of its application that: “The Catholic school participates in the evangelizing mission of the Church and is the privileged environment in which Christian education is carried out.”

Brett Farley, the executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, said: “We are elated that the board agreed with our argument and application for the nation’s first religious charter school.”

Americans United for Separation of Church and State denounced the board’s approval.

“It’s hard to think of a clearer violation of the religious freedom of Oklahoma taxpayers and public-school families than the state establishing the nation’s first religious public charter school,” the group’s president and CEO Rachel Laser said in a statement. “This is a sea change for American democracy. Americans United will work with our Oklahoma and national partners to take all possible legal action to fight this decision and defend the separation of church and state that’s promised in both the Oklahoma and U.S. Constitutions.”

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who earlier this year signed a bill that would give parents in the state a tax incentive to send their children to private schools, including religious schools, praised the board’s vote.

“This is a win for religious liberty and education freedom in our great state, and I am encouraged by these efforts to give parents more options when it comes to their child’s education,” Stitt said in a statement.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the virtual charter is St. Isidore of Seville, not St. Isodore.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  2. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  3. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
  4. ‘Venue matters’: Trump charges could come from Florida federal grand jury
  5. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  6. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  7. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. Gavin Newsom to sit with Fox News’s Hannity for interview
  10. Newsom proposes constitutional amendment to restrict access to guns
  11. El Niño officially arrives early: What it means for 2023 weather
  12. Roberts, Kavanaugh side with liberal justices in Alabama voting rights victory 
  13. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  14. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  15. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  16. Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in victory for voting ...
  17. Venue change in Trump docs case
  18. Biden slams GOP demands for FBI document as ‘bunch of malarkey’
Load more

Video

See all Video