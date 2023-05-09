trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals

by JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press - 05/09/23 9:09 AM ET
by JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press - 05/09/23 9:09 AM ET
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, May 8, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Buddy won best in hound group. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, May 8, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Buddy won best in hound group. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

It could be the day for the petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly. Or the Pekingese could notch his breed’s third Westminster Kennel Club dog show win in little over a decade.

And what about the French bulldog that nearly won last year? Or will the purple-and-gold best in show ribbon go to … Ribbon?

Buddy Holly the PBGV (for short), Rummie the Peke, Winston the Frenchie and Ribbon the Australian shepherd are headed to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals Tuesday, along with three other finalists yet to be chosen.

The first four got their chance to vie for the best in show trophy after making it through two rounds of judging Monday. First, each bested other dogs of its breed, and then of its “group” — toy dogs or hounds, for example.

Ribbon, the Aussie, is “like the fun girl at the party,” handler Jessica Plourde said. Buddy Holly is “just a PBGV through-and-through,” said handler and co-owner Janice Hayes. (The full name of the merry, low-slung French rabbit-hunting breed is pronounced peh-TEE’ bah-SAY’ grihf-FAHN’ vahn-DAY’-ahn.)

Rummie comes to Westminster with handler, owner and breeder David Fitzpatrick, who has guided two other Pekes to Westminster wins: Malachy in 2012 and Wasabi in 2021. Rummie has what it takes, too, he said.

“He moves so beautiful, true to Pekingese type, lots of carriage, presence — everything in one, here,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Frenchie, Winston, came in second at Westminster last year and went on to win last fall’s National Dog Show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. Now he’s representing the most prevalent dog breed in the United States, as of rankings released in March.

He “just steals your heart,” handler and co-owner Perry Payson said after Winston’s spirited turn, which included an impromptu leap into a decorative box in the middle of the ring.

But if those four were the chosen finalists, there were other fan favorites, too.

There was the bloodhound that bowed deeply before a judge, the shiba inu shown by a 10-year-old handler, and the Ibizan hound that breeder, owner and handler Alexandria Mitchell led to a strong showing.

The Ibizan hound, Hugo, made it past the judge’s first cut. That’s a feat for a breeder-owner-handler at a show where many exhibitors handle other people’s dogs as a career.

“I’m speechless right now,” said Mitchell, of Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Audra Maes, at 10, was decades younger than many other handlers in the televised semifinals (which isn’t unheard-of in dog showing). But the Denver girl summed up the experience with aplomb: “It was really cool.”

___

Associated Press writer Anna Furman contributed. New York-based AP journalist Jennifer Peltz has covered the Westminster dog show since 2013.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  2. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  3. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  4. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  5. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  6. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  7. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  8. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  9. Abbott deploying ‘tactical border force’ as Title 42 nears end
  10. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  11. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  12. Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’
  13. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  14. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  15. ‘Unacceptable’: Video of TSA worker’s handling of bomb dog draws outrage
  16. Trump expands lead over GOP to largest yet: poll
  17. Man shot teen girl playing hide and seek on his property, police say
  18. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
Load more

Video

See all Video