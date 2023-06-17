trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide

by AP - 06/17/23 11:21 AM ET
by AP - 06/17/23 11:21 AM ET

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Bush pilot Jim Tweto, known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series, was killed along with a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, Alaska State Troopers said.

Tweto’s family-run rural aviation business in Unalakleet was featured in three seasons of the television series a decade ago. He and passenger Shane Reynolds of Orofino, Idaho, died Friday near the coastal village of Shaktoolik, roughly 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Nome, the statement said.

The plane “was witnessed taking off but not climbing and then crashing,” their report said. Troopers were notified of an SOS activation around 11:48 a.m. Friday, followed by a report that a Cessna 180 had crashed 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik.

Troopers responding from Nome recovered both bodies. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Tweto was a co-owner of Hageland Aviation Services and then Era Alaska, which would later become Ravn Air Group; Reynolds operated Northwest Fishing Expeditions, guiding clients in Alaska and across the Pacific Northwest for years.

Tweto, 68, died doing what he loved, his daughter Ariel posted on Instagram. She called Reynolds, 45, “a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family.”

Born in Kansas and raised in Minnesota, Tweto came to Alaska to play hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and settled in Unalakleet, where he met his wife Ferno. The couple and their three daughters were featured in the Discovery series, which aired in 2011-2012.

___

This story corrects name to Ravn Air Group in paragraph 5.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  3. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  4. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  5. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  6. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  7. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  8. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  9. More Republicans want to take the fight to Mexico’s cartels. Experts say ...
  10. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  11. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  12. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  13. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  14. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  15. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  16. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  17. Biden warns union workers in first 2024 rally: GOP is ‘coming for your jobs’
  18. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
Load more

Video

See all Video