trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Prosecutor to release video of death of man in custody

by AP - 03/18/23 5:20 PM ET
by AP - 03/18/23 5:20 PM ET

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors plan next week to release the video that led authorities in Virginia to charge seven deputies and three state mental hospital employees with second-degree murder in the death of a handcuffed and shackled man.

The family of Irvo Otieno saw the video of his death Thursday. With their blessing, the footage will be released to the public in the next several days, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Attorneys for the family described the video to reporters as 12 agonizing minutes of deputies pushing down and smothering Otineo, a Black man whose arms and legs were restrained.

“You can see that they’re putting their back into it. Every part of his body is being pushed down with absolute brutality,” family attorney Mark Krudys said.

Prosecutors said Otieno, 28, didn’t appear to be combative and was sitting in a chair when he was pulled down by officers.

The 12-minute video also showed a lack of urgency to help Otieno after the deputies determined “that he was lifeless and not breathing,” Krudys said.

Ten people so far have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death — seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies and three people employed by the hospital.

Attorneys for the people arrested have not seen the video yet.

“They show the plaintiffs’ attorneys the video. But we’re representing these people charged with murder that are locked up. It’s really disappointing. It seems like it’s more important to curry public favor, to try the case in the media, instead of letting the criminal justice process work the way it’s supposed to work,” defense attorney Peter Baruch told the Richmond newspaper.

Otieno’s case marks the latest example of a Black man’s in-custody death that has law enforcement under scrutiny. It follows the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this year and comes nearly three years after the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Otieno, who was a child when his family emigrated from Kenya and grew up in suburban Richmond, had a history of mental health struggles and was experiencing mental distress at the time of his initial encounter with law enforcement earlier this month, his family and their attorneys said.

That set off a chain of events that led to him spending several days in custody before authorities say he died March 6 as he was being admitted to the Central State Hospital south of Richmond.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  2. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  3. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  4. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  5. Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be ...
  6. Alex Jones transferring assets to family and friends, evading payments to Sandy ...
  7. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  8. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  9. Republican lawmakers blast potential Trump indictment as ‘politically ...
  10. Cruz urges Texas bar for careful consideration of Stanford graduates following ...
  11. Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to ...
  12. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  13. Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, ...
  14. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  15. Here’s why the ‘too big to fail’ banks bailed out First Republic
  16. Democratic rep says he might vote in favor of impeaching Mayorkas over border ...
  17. Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano amplify GOP anxiety over pro-Trump candidates in 2024
  18. Trump attorney says ‘there won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago’ if he’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video