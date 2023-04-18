trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment

by SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON, Associated Press - 04/18/23 10:24 AM ET
by SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON, Associated Press - 04/18/23 10:24 AM ET
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, on Feb. 6, 2023. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, more than two months after the fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE – A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, on Feb. 6, 2023. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, more than two months after the fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel Tuesday, more than two months after a fiery train derailment including hazardous materials rocked the village of East Palestine.

Alan Shaw has promised millions of dollars to help the Ohio-Pennsylvania border community recover, but also faces a lawsuit from Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost over costs for the toxic chemical spill cleanup and environmental damage. The federal government has also sued the railroad.

Shaw previously testified before the Pennsylvania legislature as well as Congress over the derailment, but now faces Ohio lawmakers, who recently passed a state transportation budget that would impose new rail safety measures on Norfolk Southern and other railroads traveling through their state.

Whether they’re allowed to do so, however, remains a point of debate. The Ohio Railroad Association, a trade group, has argued that several of the measures are preempted by federal law. Legislators say the General Assembly can put statewide safeguards in place to help protect constituents.

No one was injured during the Feb. 3 derailment, but half of the nearly 5,000 East Palestine residents were evacuated for days. Many say they continue to suffer from health problems because of an intentional toxic chemical release and burn, which was conducted to prevent uncontrolled explosions after the derailment.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  5. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  6. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  7. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  8. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  9. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  10. Republicans rip SEC chief for crypto lawsuits, climate rules
  11. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  12. DOJ seeking longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 defendant
  13. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  14. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  15. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  16. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  17. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  18. Biden dings McCarthy for Wall Street speech: ‘What are MAGA Republicans in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video