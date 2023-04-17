trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Convicted serial rapist sentenced to more than 150 years

by AP - 04/17/23 4:09 PM ET
by AP - 04/17/23 4:09 PM ET
This photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Darrell Goodlow. An Indiana judge has sentenced the convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison, a television station reported Monday, April 17, 2023. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/WXIN via AP)
This photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Darrell Goodlow. An Indiana judge has sentenced the convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison, a television station reported Monday, April 17, 2023. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/WXIN via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has sentenced a convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison, authorities said Monday.

Darrell Goodlow was charged in 2021 with 57 counts, including rape, burglary and criminal confinement. He pleaded guilty in March to nine counts, including eight felony counts of rape and one felony count of killing a domestic animal, as part of a plea agreement.

Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner sentenced him to 156 1/2 years behind bars on Friday, prosecutors said in a news release.

“With this resolution, the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison without putting the survivors in a position to relive the trauma they have experienced throughout the duration of a trial,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Telephone messages were left with defense attorneys listed in online court records as representing Goodlow.

Prosecutors alleged that Goodlow targeted women in their 60s and 70s on the east side of Indianapolis and in the suburb of Lawrence. They accused Goodlow of sexually assaulting eight women on six different occasions between August 2020 and September 2021.

In some cases, he dressed as a utility worker to gain access to his victims’ homes. He killed one of his victims’ dogs during one attack, police said.

A fingerprint at one of the scenes helped investigators identify him. They also matched his DNA to evidence collected in all eight cases.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  5. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  6. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  7. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  8. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  9. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  10. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  11. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  12. Scalise says House GOP will roll out debt ceiling plan Tuesday
  13. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  14. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  15. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy lays down marker in debt-limit ...
  17. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  18. Man removed from NYC crime hearing after shouting insults at Schiff
Load more

Video

See all Video