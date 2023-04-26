trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mississippi jail escapee surrounded, believed dead

by AP - 04/26/23 1:15 PM ET
by AP - 04/26/23 1:15 PM ET
This booking photo provided Jackson, Miss., Police Department Dylan Arrington, one of four Mississippi prisoners who escaped from the Raymon Detention Center over the weekend. He is now a suspect in the Monday night, April 24, 2023, murder and carjacking of Anthony Watts, 61, in Jackson, Miss. (Jackson Police Department via AP)
This booking photo provided Jackson, Miss., Police Department Dylan Arrington, one of four Mississippi prisoners who escaped from the Raymon Detention Center over the weekend. He is now a suspect in the Monday night, April 24, 2023, murder and carjacking of Anthony Watts, 61, in Jackson, Miss. (Jackson Police Department via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities hunted Wednesday for four inmates, including one suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck, who escaped over the weekend from a Mississippi jail that has been under federal scrutiny.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson told WJTV-TV that the suspect in the killing, 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, is believed to be dead after he barricaded himself inside a burning home near Conway, Mississippi, Wednesday morning.

The suspect shot a deputy from within the home, the Leake County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on their Facebook page, adding that the deputy was transported to a hospital where he was stabilized.

“The situation continued for roughly two hours before it was resolved,” the office said. No further explanation of what that meant was given in the statement.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching parts of the state, with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office telling residents to “please keep your doors locked and have no keys or weapons in your vehicles.”

The U.S. Marshals service and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are among the agencies assisting in the search.

Police said Anthony Watts, a 61-year-old church pastor, was shot and killed Monday night around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Jackson after he pulled over to help a man who had wrecked a motorcycle. That man shot Watts several times and then stole his Red Dodge Ram, police said. Watts died at the scene.

The suspect in that shooting fit the description of Arrington, said Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis.

Arrington is one of four prisoners — along with Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes — who escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center, a facility near Jackson, through breaches in a cell and the roof. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the men might have camped out on the roof before fleeing the facility and going their separate ways.

The four were in custody for various felony charges, most involving theft. Arrington had charges of auto theft and illegal possession of a firearm, WAPT-TV reported.

Watts’ stolen Red Dodge Ram, which has tan trim and Cowboys stickers on the front and the back, was last seen heading south on I-55 in Terry, Mississippi, police said.

Jones said one of the prisoners stole a Hinds County Public Works vehicle that was later recovered in a suburb of Houston. Investigators also believe a stolen Chevy Silverado is connected to the escape. Other than reports of Arrington’s possible death, none of the other men had been located as of Wednesday morning.

In July, a federal judge ordered a rare takeover of the jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.”

Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves said. Reeves wrote in his ruling that cell doors did not lock and a lack of lighting in cells makes life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.”

He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring cameras.

But just days before the appointed receiver was scheduled to assume control over the jail on Jan. 1, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court’s order until it ruled on the county’s motion for reconsideration.

The court was to examine whether the lower court’s injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners.

Attorneys for the county said the receiver would not be accountable to voters and taxpayers.

Hinds County Sheriff Jones said in December that county officials were committed to fixing the issues at the jail, many of which stem from staffing shortages.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  2. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  3. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  4. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  5. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  6. House GOP inches closer to winning votes for debt ceiling package
  7. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  8. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  9. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  10. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  11. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  12. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  13. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  14. Fox’s Kilmeade presses GOP party chief on Trump skipping debates
  15. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  16. Manhattan DA asks court to order Trump to keep evidence confidential
  17. Flooding from melting snow closes most of Yosemite National Park
  18. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video