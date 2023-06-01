trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Retired Air Force officer gets 3 years in prison for keeping classified documents

by AP - 06/01/23 7:11 PM ET
by AP - 06/01/23 7:11 PM ET

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for keeping classified documents at his home and other unauthorized locations.

Robert Birchum, 55, was sentenced in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in February to unlawfully possessing and retaining classified documents relating to the national defense of the United States. Birchum was also fined $25,000.

According to the plea agreement, Birchum, who retired in 2018 as a lieutenant colonel, served in various positions in intelligence over his 29-year career, including those requiring him to work with classified intelligence information for the Joint Special Operations Command, the Special Operations Command and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

In 2017, law enforcement officers discovered that Birchum knowingly removed more than 300 classified files or documents, including more than 30 items marked top secret, from authorized locations, prosecutors said. Birchum kept these classified materials in his home, his overseas officer’s quarters and a storage pod in his driveway.

Prosecutors specifically noted that Birchum possessed two documents on a thumb drive found in his home that contained information relating to the National Security Agency’s capabilities and methods of collection and targets’ vulnerabilities. Their unauthorized release could have caused exceptionally grave damage to the national security of the United States, officials said.

There was no indication from investigators that Birchum ever distributed the classified material.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  3. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  4. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  7. Trump demands recusal of judge overseeing hush money criminal case
  8. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  9. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  10. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  11. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  12. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  13. When will you need to start repaying your student loans? Here’s what to know
  14. RNC announces criteria to qualify for first 2024 presidential primary debate
  15. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  16. Pentagon bans drag shows on military bases after GOP pressure
  17. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  18. Ukraine battles sky-high expectations ahead of counteroffensive
Load more

Video

See all Video