trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Seattle man dies while climbing Mount Everest

by AP - 05/02/23 9:34 PM ET
by AP - 05/02/23 9:34 PM ET
FILE - Tents are pitched on Camp 2, as climbers rest on their way to summit the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) Mount Everest on May 16, 2013. University of Washington officials say a retired Seattle doctor died on Monday, May 1, 2023, while climbing Mount Everest. Dr. Jonathan Sugarman was climbing the mountain as part of an expedition arranged by Washington state-based International Mountain Guides. The company said on their website that one of their team members died on the mountain but that the death wasn't an accident. (AP Photo/ Pasang Geljen Sherpa,File)
FILE – Tents are pitched on Camp 2, as climbers rest on their way to summit the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) Mount Everest on May 16, 2013. University of Washington officials say a retired Seattle doctor died on Monday, May 1, 2023, while climbing Mount Everest. Dr. Jonathan Sugarman was climbing the mountain as part of an expedition arranged by Washington state-based International Mountain Guides. The company said on their website that one of their team members died on the mountain but that the death wasn’t an accident. (AP Photo/ Pasang Geljen Sherpa,File)

SEATTLE (AP) — A retired Seattle doctor died while climbing Mount Everest on Monday, according to University of Washington officials.

University officials said on Twitter Tuesday that Dr. Jonathan Sugarman died Monday on the mountain. He was climbing the mountain as part of an expedition arranged by Washington state-based International Mountain Guides.

Company officials said on their website that one of their team members died on the mountain at Camp 2, two levels higher than the base camp.

“It is with deep sorrow that IMG reports the death of one of our Everest 2023 team members at Camp 2,” Eric Simonson, CEO of International Mountain Guides, said in a post on the website. “We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain.”

Sugarman and the other IMG expedition climbers began moving up the mountain on April 29, according to expedition posts on the website.

The University of Washington said on Twitter that Sugarman was a clinical faculty member known for his work in Native American health care and international health.

Three Sherpa climbers died after falling into a deep crevasse on a treacherous section of Mount Everest just above the base camp in April.

Hundreds of foreign climbers and a similar number of Nepalese guides and helpers were expected to try to scale the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) mountain during the main climbing season that began in March and ends in late May.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  2. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  3. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  4. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  5. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  6. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  7. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  8. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  9. Florida GOP lawmakers approve shielding DeSantis travel records
  10. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  11. Judge rejects Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr’s bid to overturn removal from ...
  12. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  13. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  14. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  15. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  16. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  17. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  18. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video