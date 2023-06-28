trending:

Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port

by AP - 06/28/23 12:03 PM ET
A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — A ship that had been searching for the ill-fated Titan submersible is back in port in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Wednesday, with debris from the destroyed vessel.

The Canadian-flagged Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, that searched the ocean floor not far from the wreck of the Titanic, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of Newfoundland.

The owners of the ROV, U.S.-based Pelagic Research Services, confirmed that its team has successfully completed offshore operations.

The company said it is removing its equipment from the Horizon Arctic after “working around the clock for 10 days.”

Photos from the wharf show what appear to be several pieces of the submersible being lifted from the ship, including the nose cone with its distinctive circular window.

The Titan was destroyed in a catastrophic implosion during its June 18 descent to the Titanic site almost four kilometers (about 2.4 miles) below the surface of the sea, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers and crew.

The U.S. Coast Guard declared the men dead Thursday after the ROV spotted the Titan’s wreckage about 500 meters from the bow of the sunken luxury liner.

Pelagic said its team members cannot provide information related to the ongoing investigation led by the U.S. Coast Guard.

