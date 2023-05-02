trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody

by AP - 05/02/23 3:30 PM ET
by AP - 05/02/23 3:30 PM ET
A Memphis Police officer extends crime scene tape around the perimeter of an active shooter situation near the University of Memphis, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A Memphis television station says a shot was fired at its building, but no one was wounded. WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired and that the bullet fell outside of the front door of the lobby of the building, which is located in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
A Memphis Police officer extends crime scene tape around the perimeter of an active shooter situation near the University of Memphis, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A Memphis television station says a shot was fired at its building, but no one was wounded. WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired and that the bullet fell outside of the front door of the lobby of the building, which is located in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shot was fired at a Memphis television station on Tuesday, but no one was wounded, the station said.

The suspect then hid in a nearby business before he was arrested about two hours later, police said.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired about 11:30 a.m. The bullet came down outside the front door of the lobby of the building, which is in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus.

Police said the armed suspect went into a nearby hamburger restaurant, and authorities advised the public to stay out of the area. The university and Memphis police said about two hours later that the suspect had been taken into custody. No injuries were reported, Memphis police said.

The university issued an advisory telling students and faculty to shelter indoors. It later said that normal campus activity could resume.

The station said employees were evacuated to a parking lot for about 30 minutes after the shot was fired, while police secured the area.

“We are all back inside the building now and are still safe,” the station said in a news story posted on its website.

The suspect first approached a station employee outside of the gate wanting to talk, the station said. The suspect then showed the employee that he had a gun.

The employee then ended the conversation and left before the suspect went to the front of the building and fired a shot, the station said.

Police did not release any immediate information about the suspect.

Memphis Police Department Deputy Chief Stephen Chandler told reporters that it was not clear if the shot was fired intentionally or by accident. He said the shot was fired with an “AR-style rifle” and the bullet hit glass and a desk.

An apartment complex and businesses near the station were evacuated. Chandler said crisis negotiators spoke with the suspect while he was inside the restaurant and helped take him into custody.

“He wanted to meet with media. He had a message to send out,” said Chandler, without providing details about what the suspect wanted to say.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  2. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  3. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  4. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  5. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  6. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  7. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  8. Florida GOP lawmakers approve shielding DeSantis travel records
  9. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  10. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  11. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  14. Judge rejects Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr’s bid to overturn removal from ...
  15. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  16. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  17. Larry Hogan rules out Maryland Senate bid, dishing blow to GOP
  18. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video